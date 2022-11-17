LEAWOOD, Kan. (WJW) — The dramatic rescue of a woman trapped beneath a burning car was captured by a police officer’s body camera.

“Stay with us. We got you!” shouts one of the first responders straining to lift the car, which overturned following a crash and caught fire on Monday, Nov. 14 in Leawood, near Kansas City.

The 51-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, according to information provided by Storyful. Her condition was not released.

Police said it appears her car failed to stop at an intersection, then continued into a parking lot, striking another car, then a tree.