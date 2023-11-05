**Related Video Above: Daylight saving time — Will it become permanent in Ohio?**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We did it. Clocks have rolled back overnight and Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday.

While we’re getting more light in the morning, that means darkness is coming earlier in the evening.

Saturday, the sunrise in Northeast Ohio was as late as 8:02 a.m., but with the time change, the sunrise was at 7:03 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s sunset hit at 6:20 p.m., but after the hour change, look for it to start getting dark around 5:17 p.m.

Legislators in Ohio have been working to possibly do away with time changes for years, but so far, nothing has stuck.

Just recently, an Ohio House of Representatives committee approved a resolution encouraging U.S. lawmakers to make permanent daylight saving time. We shall see how far that goes.