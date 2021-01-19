‘We did what we came here to do’: President Trump releases farewell address

WASHINGTON (WJW)– President Donald Trump released a video on his last day in office.

The nearly 20-minute farewell address was posted on the verified White House Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

“Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens,” Trump said. “We did what we came here to do and so much more.”

Trump thanked his wife Melania, the rest of his family and Vice President Mike Pence. He also extended his appreciation to the U.S. Secret Service, the armed forces, and state and local law enforcement.

“While Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and to flourish and to be very, very successful and good.”

The President also addressed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following his speech to a crowd of supporters. The breach disrupted Congressional proceedings to certify the electoral vote and resulted in five deaths.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must rally around our shared values,” Trump said.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated as the next President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday. Trump did not address either of his political rivals by name in the speech.

“We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck, a very important word,” Trump said.