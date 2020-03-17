‘We couldn’t ask Ohioans to choose effectively between their health and constitutional rights’: Primary postponed hours before polls were to open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Hours before ballots were to be cast in Ohio's primary, the polls were ordered to close.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the decision late Monday after a judge had ruled against his request that in-person voting be delayed in an effort to avoid crowding at polling places because of the coronavirus.

Health Director Amy Acton declared a health emergency that would prevent the polls from opening out of fear of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers to the virus.

"It was not going to be possible to conduct an election in a way that was going to be safe for Ohioans," Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

"We're going to make sure that we have a fair and free election, and also protect the health and safety of Ohioans," he continued.

LaRose said the primary will be moved to June 2 and voting by mail will continue until then.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois are going ahead with their presidential primaries Tuesday.