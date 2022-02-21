‘We cannot allow this’: Investigators looking for arsonist who set fire inside Parma school

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Arson investigators are trying to identify a suspect who set a fire inside a Catholic grade school over the weekend, causing more than $1 million in damage.

A maintenance worker discovered the blaze inside Saint Anthony of Padua School on State Road just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The janitor told a 911 dispatcher, “I just wanted to do a check because we’ve been having some vandalism. I went into the basement stairwell and it’s loaded with smoke. The light would go on and off and I couldn’t enter the building because there’s just too much smoke.”

Parma firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and according to PFD spokesman T.J. Martin, “we found extremely heavy smoke. There was a free burning fire on the lower basement level and on the first floor.”

After the fire was brought under control, investigators discovered that it was intentionally set.

They say it appears the arsonist broke into the school early Saturday morning and set items that were being stored in the basement on fire.

The blaze spread over a period of hours up onto the ground floor, damaging classrooms and hallways.

“Fire doubles in size every minute, so a small incipient fire at one point then doubled in size and doubled in size and when it went on unchecked and unnoticed because the building was unoccupied, it allowed the fire to gain headway,” Martin said.

The pastor of Saint Anthony says the damage is so extensive that repairs could take up to three months to complete.

Father Dale Staysniak says St. Anthony students will begin attending classes next week at the former Saint Bridget School, which closed at the end of last school year.

Investigators are trying to determine if recent acts of vandalism on the Saint Anthony campus may be related to the arson.

Father Staysniak says someone toppled a statue of Saint Anthony in front of the church last week and a number of windows at the school have been broken.

A reward of $7,500 is now being offered by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the arson.

Martin told FOX 8, “They attacked the school. That’s a safe haven for students, we cannot allow this to happen as a community. As a society, we cannot allow arsonists to perpetrate these type of crimes. It’s unconscionable and we need to appeal to people’s humanity to ensure that this does not happen again somewhere else.”

Fire investigators are now asking residents and business owners in the surrounding neighborhood to check their security cameras from late Friday night into Saturday morning to see if they may have captured any video of a suspect or a vehicle.