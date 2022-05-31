CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local team of emergency department nurses and staff are sending care packages to a San Antonio, Texas hospital’s trauma unit who were among the first responders treating those wounded in the tragedy in Uvalde last week.

MetroHeath’s Level I Trauma team recognizes what follows a tragedy, so they’re sending a care package with handwritten letters to Texas.

“We stand with the victims of gun violence, and those who pick up the pieces,” MetroHealth said in a statement. “As we continue to process what happened in Uvalde, Texas, we know there are individuals who not only have to work through the tragedy but provide care to the victims.”

The care packages were sent on their way Tuesday morning. Hear some of the letters read in the video above.