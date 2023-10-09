ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a teenager who went missing Sunday evening.

Sommer Mckinney, 18, left from the 110 block of East Main Street in Berlin Heights around 5 p.m. on a mint green 26-inch bike, according to the department.

“We are very concerned,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told the Fox 8 I-Team. “We searched last night and are continuing today.”

Mckinney was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, a grey jacket, blue jeans, black Asics tennis shoes and a black stocking cap, the department said on Facebook.

Sigsworth said that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting in the search and troopers will be in the area this morning on the ground and in their helicopter.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was reported that Mckinney was seen riding east on Mason Road near Quarry Hill around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office or call 911 right away.