CLEVELAND (WJW) – At the headquarters of the Cleveland Jewish Federation on Wednesday, Keren and Avidor Schwartzman describe their home community, the Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in Israel about one mile from the Gaza border, as beautiful and peaceful.

“A beautiful community of beautiful people. Very ideological, have their roots really in the ground of the western edge of the Gaza envelope,” said Avidor

“You could leave your door unlocked with a key literally in the hole outside and it would stay there. You could leave your car running and go get something from your house and it would stay there,” said Keren.

“It’s the perfect environment, the perfect weather, the perfect sunsets,” said her husband.

Keren’s parents, Cindy and Igal Flash, live just a few minutes walk away, having moved to the kibbutz in 2001.

They communicated often, about three hours every day, and her parents were always willing to help spoil the Schwartzmans’ one-year-old daughter Saar.

Keren says her mother, who worked for a local college, spent her life promoting human rights, even for the Palestinians who lived just across the nearby border.

“Her view was that having the power to do that, having the privilege to be your own advocate, you can use that power for good and be someone else’s advocate and make sure that everyone around you has a good life because if everyone around you has a good life, you can have a good life,” she said.

On the morning of Oct. 7, Keren says they awakened to sirens from an alarm system and soon thereafter a message from her mother.

“We were talking. My mom sent me a message right away. ‘Terrible noise. What’s going on with you?’ ‘It’s like we are in the safe room, what about you?’ ‘Yeah, us too. Me, dad and Tootsie,’ their dog,” said Keren.

Rockets were already being launched overhead into Israel. Hamas attackers had already made their way into their kibbutz of about 800 residents.

For more than 20 hours, the Schwartzmans huddled with their daughter in the safe room.

“It was very chaotic that day in the kibbutz. We lost power that day in the kibbutz and the cellular communication broke down at the beginning, early in the morning so all of our communication was through Wi-Fi based chats, so if you lost power, you didn’t even have that,” said Keren.

“If you didn’t have a charger in your safe room and your phone died, then you didn’t have communication, and that was the case for a lot of people,” she added.

Throughout most of the day, they were able to communicate with her parents until later that evening when her mother sent an ominous text.

“At 4:59, she sent a message, ‘they are trying to break into our house, get here,’ and then at 5:02, she sent a message, ‘they broke through the safe room door. Get help right now,’ and that was the last message she sent,” said Keren.

The Schwartzmans were eventually rescued by soldiers of the Israeli Defense Force.

Avidor said he was trying to communicate with the IDF, but a code they used was wrong, so he was not sure if the people who had entered their home were actually who they claimed to be.

He says he opened the door to their safe room and saw a helmet and a bullet proof vest and realized they were Israeli soldiers.

“I recognized some of the tags, opened the door, hugged really tightly. The soldiers talked to us and he said, ‘OK come on, let’s go,’ and we thought that’s it, the story has a happy ending,” he said.

For the next three days, however, they had no idea what happened to Keren’s parents.

“People asked me, ‘what are you hoping for?’ and I don’t know how to answer this question. How can I say I hope that they died quickly? I hope they are injured and in some hospital and unconscious and can’t contact me and that’s why we haven’t heard from them. We are hoping they are hostages. I don’t know if they are hostages. We heard what they did to people and we assume the worst of the treatment of the hostages, so how can you hope for someone to be a hostage? But then there’s a chance they can come back,” said Keren.

They initially thought it was a brief attack by a small number of militants, but soon realized it was something much more hostile and on a much larger scale.

“They were using explosives on safe room doors and they were burning houses to smoke people out. So their idea is we are going to burn the house and then they either burn inside it or they come out and we wait for them either to kill them or to take them hostage, which was the case for a lot of families,” said Avidor.

They learned that the attackers used .50 caliber weapons on unarmed civillians, and that Hamas terrorists were using their parents’ home as a headquarters firing on IDF troops from the house.

After three days, the deaths of her parents were confirmed.

They learned that both had been killed while still in their safe room.

“All evidence showed that it was instantaneous and probably painless and they were identifiable so really the small comforts that we have because a lot of bodies are still unidentifiable,” said Keren

“We are the lucky ones. We spent about 21 hours in the safe room, we survived, we are physically unharmed. Terrorists didn’t enter our home, as far as we know. They were fighting around us, they were walking on our roofs, there are bullet holes in our kitchen windows and the outside of the safe room,” said Avidor.

The couple came to the United States to visit with relatives here following the funerals.

They are encouraged by the recent release of hostages, knowing that 18 people from their kibbutz were among those who were abducted.

“A ceasefire is a way to get innocent people aid, hostages released and giving the soldiers that haven’t seen their home and are risking their lives on the line a breather to see their kids to see their families, but on the other hand, the longer the ceasefire continues, this is going to fizzle out,” said Keren.

“If there was a debate like Hamas is a more complex thing than just a terrorist group then I think this debate is over. I think this is very clear that this is a terror organization that cannot be reasoned with or dealt with, so they need to be eradicated,” said Keren.

The Schwartzmans say, at the moment, they cannot return to their homes because of the threat of continued hostilities.

Like her mother, Keren says she is a humanitarian who hopes the world sees that Hamas, and not the Palestinian people, is responsible for the attacks and that Hamas is sacrificing even them, using Palestinians as human shields.

But she understands the global propaganda has left Israeli residents, including her surviving family, struggling just to survive.

“The psychological warfare that we are managing is in addition to the actual warfare that we are managing to save our lives,” she said. “We are not only having to physically defend our lives, we are having to defend our right to exist as a people in the world right now.”