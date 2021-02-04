‘We are suffering’: Teen beats COVID-19; months later still suffering after-effects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The coronavirus is still wreaking havoc on an Arkansas teen, months after she tested positive.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said mother Kim Carleson, who is now trying to find answers and some way to help her daughter, Kylee.

“I have begged and prayed and wanted it to be me rather than her,” Carleson said, adding that there is “not enough conclusive evidence as to what could be going on.”

Kylee tested positive for COVID-19 back in July. She said once she recovered from the virus, she never got back to her old self. In fact, things took a turn for the worse while driving one day.

“I pulled over because I knew something wasn’t right and I then began seizing. I was taken to the ER and that night at the ER I had over 16 seizures. I couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk and couldn’t see,” said Kylee said.

Doctors ran several tests at first but found nothing wrong with her, and the seizures kept coming.

Several doctors later, she’s been diagnosed with a condition that affects blood flow. It’s called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS.

“Whenever your foot is asleep, that’s how my whole entire legs feels so I just can’t walk and its really scary,” said Kylee.

Kylee was shuffling from class to class at the University of Arkansas before she got sick, but now she’s shuffling between specialists and doctors’ visits.

Her mother said she wants someone in Arkansas to look at the lasting effects of COVID-19.

“Help people like my daughter who was perfectly healthy before this and now we are suffering with a debilitating illness that we don’t know when it will end,” said Kim.

The family has plans to see different specialists in the upcoming days and hopes to get more answers.