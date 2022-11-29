CLEVELAND (WJW) – Starting Thursday, four local high school football teams will battle for state titles. For one of those teams, a victory would be historic.

“We are ready. It’s been a long year,” said Glenville Head Coach Ted Ginn Sr.

The Tarblooders practiced Tuesday night at the Spire Institute, just days away from their very first state championship game.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game all season,” said center Matthew Gary.

The team is focused despite being on the brink of making history. That’s because no team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has won a state football championship.

“They know they could be the first and only to win it, but they know it’s a responsibility,” said Ginn Sr.

“It means everything,” said offensive lineman Braylon Smith.

The Tarblooders will play Wyoming in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame.