‘We are quiet but we are okay’: Chrissy Teigen speaks out for first time since pregnancy loss

(WJW) — Model Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time since she and John Legend announced their pregnancy loss.

“We are quiet but we are okay,” Teigen wrote on Instagram Friday.

The post featured a screenshot of a tweet that her husband shared on Thursday dedicating his Billboard Music Awards performance to her. (You can watch the performance in the video above.)

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. https://t.co/4dAGhlFzZ0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 16, 2020

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility,” Legend continued in a thread of tweets.

He said he wrote “Never Break,” the song he performed at the awards, because he knew that no matter what the couple faces, they will be there for each other.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he continued. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

Legend also thanked everyone who had offered support to their family during this difficult time.

Teigen had been sharing her journey with her recent pregnancy complications on social media. She had been hospitalized and had at least two blood transfusions. On September 30, she announced that she lost her baby.

She and Legend had named the child Jack.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in a post on Twitter.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” she wrote. “It just wasn’t enough.”

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

Teigen and Legend have two children — Luna and Miles.

Teigen has previously talked about her pregnancy complications as well as dealing with postpartum depression.

