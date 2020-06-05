1  of  4
‘We are prepared’: Cleveland police chief says city ready for protests this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police Chief Calvin Williams says the department has plans in place to make sure the rioting that happened following last Saturday’s peaceful protest does not happen this weekend.

“It will never happen again in the city,” Williams said.

The riot started after a protest  was held downtown Cleveland last weekend to express outrage over the murder of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota.

“We are prepared,” Williams said. “We have a plan in place that we think is more than adequate to take care not just the protests, but the entire city for the weekend.”

Police say a protest is scheduled for Saturday afternoon near the city’s second district police headquarters. Temporary barricades were being put in place by city crews Friday.

Officials say they are expecting the protests to be peaceful.

