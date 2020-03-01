‘We are hurting’: Family holds vigil to honor woman found brutally murdered in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Family and friends gathered near train tracks in Collinwood to remember a loved one who was brutally killed.

"We are hurting," says Kim Woodford, the sister of Benette Renee Smith.

Smith, 54, was found dead ten days ago by Cleveland firefighters responding to what they thought was a brush fire. Her body had been dismembered.

At the vigil on Saturday, her sister spoke of someone who brought joy into the world.

"Renee was a free spirit," she said, who wrote poems and loved to sing.

Those in attendance placed a wooden cross near the spot where Smith's body was found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.