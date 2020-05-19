1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 19, 2020 Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

‘We are going to have fireworks’: Ashland plans 4th of July celebration

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland is planning a socially distanced 4th of July celebration.

The mayor made an announcement on Facebook with the Rotary Club.

They said the annual rotary-sponsored fireworks would happen on July 4th.

They do need donations.

Typically, they collect a large portion of donations at the event, but due to social distancing, they will not be able to do that.

So they hope you can help them out in advance.

You can donate here.

They said they would be in touch with the health department and would make changes as needed.

If it rains, they say the show will go on July 5th

Click here for more stories on coronavirus cancellations

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral