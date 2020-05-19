‘We are going to have fireworks’: Ashland plans 4th of July celebration

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland is planning a socially distanced 4th of July celebration.

The mayor made an announcement on Facebook with the Rotary Club.

They said the annual rotary-sponsored fireworks would happen on July 4th.

They do need donations.

Typically, they collect a large portion of donations at the event, but due to social distancing, they will not be able to do that.

So they hope you can help them out in advance.

You can donate here.

They said they would be in touch with the health department and would make changes as needed.

If it rains, they say the show will go on July 5th

Click here for more stories on coronavirus cancellations