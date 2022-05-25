**Watch previous coverage above

(WJW) — Actor Matthew McConaughey is reacting to the deadly elementary school shooting that happened in his hometown, urging Americans to “re-evaluate and renegotiate our wants from our needs.”

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the Texas school Tuesday after barricading himself inside a classroom. All victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. The gunman was shot and killed by authorities.

In his statement, McConaughey said “we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves: “What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow? We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

He went on to say mass shootings are an “epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

He ended by saying: “And to those who dropped off their loved ones today knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

McConaughey, who is married with three children, last year shot down speculation that he planned to launch a gubernatorial bid in Texas.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” McConaughey said at the time. “It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”