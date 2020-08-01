Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope starting to blossom in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The sunflowers are starting to blossom at Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope out in Sandusky.

Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation shared the update on Facebook along with a photo of a sunflower.

“We are excited and preparing for a beautiful blooming season!”

The sunflower field is located next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel located at 1201 Cedar Point Drive. You don’t need to enter the park to visit the field.

Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope in Avon is not ready just yet, more updates on that field coming soon.

