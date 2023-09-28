WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Willoughby Hills police now have three people in custody following a chase and crash Tuesday afternoon.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that two people were arrested Tuesday and a third on Thursday morning.

Body and dash camera video shows the suspect vehicle fleeing from police, and then veering dangerously across a couple lanes of traffic before getting off at the exit on State Route 91. The suspect vehicle crashed into two other cars. All three suspects fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

“We were very concerned because these individuals were suspected of being involved in multiple fraud type activities, multiple smash and grab break-ins in vehicles throughout the Northeast Ohio area,” the chief said.

All three were arrested on several charges including fleeing and eluding. Additional charges could be filed soon.



“My message is this,“ the chief said. “If you come to Lake County and participate in criminal activities like this, we are coming for you and if we catch you, you are going to jail.”



