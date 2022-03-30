CLEVELAND (WJW) – When the Cleveland Guardians take the field at Progressive Field for the first time, there will also be a new team music track.

“We Are Cleveland” was written and recorded in Cleveland.

Versions of the track will be used at the park.

“We Are Cleveland” was written in collaboration with the Guardians and produced by Sam Getz and Jimmy Weaver, two founding members of the Cleveland-based band, Welshly Arms.

Listen to the full track here.

“It was an honor to work on this project with the Guardians and this talented group of musicians,” shared Getz.

“We are native Clevelanders and lifelong fans of Cleveland baseball so there’s a lot of pride that went into creating this music,” added Weaver.

Getz and Weaver are joined on drums by Joey “Coach” Hanna.

Accompanying the duo on vocals are two other members of Welshly Arms, Jon and Bri Bryant and Stacey Richardson.

A second track by the same group will be released later.

Opening day is April 7.

The home opener is April 15.