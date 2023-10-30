***The video above is from a previous report.***

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – The cast of “Friends” is grieving the loss of costar Matthew Perry, whose death stunned fans and colleagues alike over the weekend.

Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular television sitcom for 10 seasons, was found dead inside his hot tub on Saturday.

First responders were called to the 54-year-old’s home for cardiac arrest. He was found in the jacuzzi, and his cause of death was deferred by the Los Angeles medical examiner on Sunday.

On Monday, “Friends” cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement to People on Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement said, in part.

FRIENDS — Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

The statement went on to say that they are taking time to grieve and process, according to People.

Fans and Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to the late actor since his passing. As seen in the photo below, mourners have been leaving flowers and heartfelt messages outside of the “Friends” building in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Fans pay tribute to late actor Matthew Perry outside “Friends” building on October 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Many of those messages shared a sentiment seen in the “Friends” cast’s statement.

“This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,” the statement said.