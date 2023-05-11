(WJW) – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate mom in Northeast Ohio. So if you’re looking for a special way to celebrate your mom this year, we have a few ideas to check out.

Events to check out this year:

Duck Donuts:

Treat your mom to breakfast in bed with the Duck Donuts Breakfast Box. Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests ordering online can get 10% off the Breakfast Box May 11 through 14.

Cedar Point:

Opening day for the 2023 season was on May 6, just in time for any thrill-seeking moms out there.

Moms Rock 5K:

The 5K race starts at Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake on May 14. Registration includes a T-shirt and medal.

Akron Zoo:

Free admission for all moms and grandmas on May 14 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo:

Free admission for moms on Mother’s Day.

The Ritz-Carlton:

The Ritz-Carlton is hosting afternoon tea in the Radiant Room on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Reservations are required.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens:

All moms get free admission, including a self-guided tour of the Manor House, the Gate Lodge and the gardens and grounds.

Brunch ideas:

The Capital Grille:

Enjoy brunch at Capital Grille with specials from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Your mom will even be greeted with a rose.

Ritz-Carlton:

The Ritz-Carlton is hosting brunch in the ballroom on May 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Music Box Supper Club:

Music Box Supper Club celebrates moms with The Jersey Beat and Patsy Cline-themed brunches at noon and 4 p.m.

Brewdog:

Enjoy a brunch buffet with your mom on May 14 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets are required, but mothers receive one made-to-order special with a ticket purchase. Guests will also get one free Beermosa with each adult ticket.

Tall Oaks Signature Events:

Tall Oaks Signature Events offers brunch and dinner with live entertainment, a photo booth, a sundae bar and more on May 14 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event is BYOB.

Wagner’s of Westlake:

Enjoy a Mother’s Day buffet with live music from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets are required.

Cleveland Botanical Gardens:

This annual Mother’s Day brunch will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal surrounded by the beauty of the botanical garden with your mom!

Have a Mother’s Day event you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include “Mother’s Day 2023” in your email subject line.