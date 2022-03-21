CLEVELAND (WJW)– Spring has officially sprung! It’s time to get out an explore Northeast Ohio to recover from those winter blues.

Here’s some sports where you can be a tourist in your hometown this spring:

Akron Zoo

While the zoo is open year round, hours expand in the spring. Upcoming events: Egg-stra Wild Egg Hunt on April 2, 3, 9 and 10; the Party for the Planet on April 23; and the 21-and-over Seltzers n’ Shells on May 21.

Cleveland Botanical Garden

You don’t have to wait for warmer temperatures to get a taste of the outdoors. Most parts of the garden are open year round, including the Madagascar and Costa Rica glasshouses. The Hershey Children’s Garden opens for the season in the spring.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The zoo expands from its winter hours in April, and its open rain or shine. Check out events like “Zookeeper for a Day” or register for a 90-minute golf court tour. Admission is free for Cuyahoga County or Hinkley Township residents on Mondays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Cleveland Museum of Art

The perfect way to spend a rainy, spring day. Check out “Women in Print,” “Art of the Islamic World” and “Ancient Andean Textiles,” or tag along on a guided tour. Admission is free, aside from specialty shows.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Another great option for getting out of the house during Cleveland’s rainy season. The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is full of exhibits and interactives on astronomy, archaeology and prehistoric life. Admission is free for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents on Sundays.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

With more than 125 miles of hiking trails, 200 species of birds and dozens of picnic spots, it’s easy to spend the day exploring the park. There are also educational hikes most Saturdays.

Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve

Located in Stark County, this nature preserve on 181 acres features gardens, art exhibits and hiking trails.

Holden Arboretum

The campus, which stretches into Lake and Geauga counties, features gardens, trails and lakes. The Murch Canopy Walk and the Kalbere Emergent Tower, which stands about 12 stories tall, open for the season on April 1.

(Photo courtesy: Holden Arboretum)

(Photo courtesy: Holden Arboretum)

(Photo courtesy: Holden Arboretum)

(Photo courtesy: Holden Arboretum)

I-X Center

More events return to the I-X Center this year after a pandemic hiatus. The Piston Powered Auto-Rama in April 1 to April 1 and the Nuclear Circus is from April 28 to May 8.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

Open Tuesdays through Sundays with demonstrations and educational programs featuring farm animals, a plant science center and farm machinery exhibits. Stop by May 14 and May 15 for sheep shearing weekend or May 21 and May 22 for HorseFest.

Lehman’s Hardware

Lehman’s Hardware in Kidron was founded in 1955, and has an extensive stock of wood-burning stoves, housewares, toys and Christmas decorations.

Mansfield Reformatory

The Mansfield Reformatory is home to the Ohio State Corrections History Museum, and is a popular site for ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts. You can also take a tour that focuses on scenes from the 1994 movies “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Stan Hywet opens for the season on April 1 with a buy-one-get-one ticket offer with the donation of a non-perishable food. Guided tours return after a hiatus during the pandemic. Other events include the Easter egg hunt on April 16, Founders’ Day Weekend June 10 to June 12 and the Fathers Day Car Show on June 19.

(Photo courtesy: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens)

Troll Hole Museum

Located in Alliance, it’s the largest collection of troll dolls in the world. There are 14 rooms with various themes dedicated to the colorful characters.

Worden’s Ledges

The moss-covered sandstone formations are cool in their own right. Then, there are the faces, carved into the rocks in the mid-1940s. They’re located along the Worden’s Ledges Loop Trail in the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation.

World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

Take a drive to the village of Sugarcreek. The world’s largest cuckoo clock is at the center of Swiss Village. The bird pops out and the polka music plays every half hour from April through November. While in the area, pick up some baked goods and do a little shopping.