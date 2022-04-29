CLEVELAND (WJW)– Looking for a special way to celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day?
We’ve got a few ideas:
Kentucky Derby-themed Mother’s Day celebration on May 7 and May 8 at Indigo Luxe in South Euclid.
Opening day for the 2022 season is May 7, just in time for any thrill-seeking moms out there.
Treat mom to a night out by seeing Journey and Toto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 7. Tickets start at $45.
Apollo’s Fire: Mozart and the Chevalier
Performances of Mozart at Severance Music Center on May 7 and St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village on May 8.
The Metropolitan Opera: Turandot
Live showings of the opera at the Apollo Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Cedar Lee Theatre on May 7.
The 5K race starts at Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake on May 8. Registration includes a T-shirt and medal.
Free admission for all moms and grandmas on Mother’s Day.
Free admission for moms on Mother’s Day.
The Ritz-Carlton hosts brunch in the ballroom with a fresh flower bouquet station on May 8. Advance tickets are required.
Music Box Supper Club celebrates moms with Patsy Cline and Neil Diamond-themed brunches at noon and 4 p.m.
Mimosas and brunch buffet for mom at Landerhaven on May 8. You can also add floral arrangements to your ticket.
Board the Goodtime III for brunch on the Cuyahoga River. Tickets are $34.95 for children and $48.95 for adults.
Tall Oaks Signature Events offers brunch and dinner with live entertainment, photo booth, flowers and more on May 8. The event is BYOB.
Wagner’s of Westlake pulls out all the stops with its breakfast and lunch buffet with live music on May 8.
Take mom to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica to see the Grammy-nominated singer. Tickets start at $49.50.