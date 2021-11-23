Ways to celebrate Christmas in Cleveland without the kids

CLEVELAND (WJW)– All that decorating, shopping and baking might have you reaching for an adult beverage and looking for a different way to celebrate the holidays.

Here are a few adult-friendly events in Northeast Ohio:

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley

1404 West 29th St., Cleveland

Select dates from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. Tickets are $75.

The party starts at Jukebox and includes stops at JACK Casino, Nela Park and Public Square.

Chrystal Holiday Lights

7850 Mentor Ave., Mentor

Select dates Dec. 3 to Dec. 18. Tickets are $75.

The BYOB limo tour of holiday lights starts at the Brew Kettle in Mentor, then makes stops at the Christmas Story House and Playhouse Square.

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl

1214 West 6th St., Cleveland

Dec. 4 from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $16.

Warehouse District bar host this holiday bar crawl with drink special and no cover.

Krampus Night

1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

Dec. 4 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Celebrate the German tradition of St. Nicholas Day with an appearance by Krampus and live music at Hofbräuhaus Cleveland.

Holiday Wine Down

1091 West 10th St., Cleveland

Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lago Custom Events hosts the free event featuring local businesses, holiday shopping and wine.

Jingle Bell Rock and Shop

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.

Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grog Shop hosts art, music and food vendors for a holiday market and cocktails.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Warehouse District, Cleveland

Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Six bars on West 6th Street with holiday-themed drinks and specials. Admission includes cover charges.

