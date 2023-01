CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson and the Dawson Foundation joined forces with Chick-fil-A for a food giveaway on Tuesday.

Wayne and his brother Judge William Dawson stopped by the Norma Herr Women’s Shelter on Payne Avenue in downtown Cleveland where 225 women currently stay.

The brothers served lunches to the women and were blessed to have met them.

“It was just a joy talking to them, hearing their stories and praying with them,” Wayne said. “So many stories of hardship.”