CLEVELAND (WJW) — When you watch Wayne Dawson on TV you think of that older cousin who would let you stay up way past your bedtime. But he’s also that cousin who would tell you what you need to know.

And that’s why Dawson’s peers in the Cleveland press say he’s one of the best. Tuesday, he was inducted into the Press Club of Cleveland’s Journalism Hall of Fame.

but before you get to here … you have to start here.

Back in the Kent State days when Wayne, with his magnificent Afro, walked into the TV 8 station for the first time.

“I saw a guy by the name of Judd Hambrick, who was Mr. TV at the time, and I see Jim Mueller, who was doing sports at the time, and I was totally blown away for sure because these were the people I grew up watching and now, I’m working with them.” Dawson said.

And he worked hard to keep up with the top team. Starting as an intern, then a freelance reporter and eventually becoming the journalist he is now.

Dawson practiced his craft and to this day still loves his job.

“You have to love it,” Dawson said. “I always tell young people in order to sustain in this business you really, really have to love it and the key is showing up every day and giving 110%.”

People will always like you for being on TV, but people will love you for being good neighbor. It’s about giving back, it’s about being a part of the community he grew up in, whether it’s from the pulpit or in a bowling ally.

“I understand what it means to be without so now I want to be a blessing as much as I can, to me and my family, just to be a blessing to others by doing the coats and stuff, the giveaways, the scholarships,” Dawson said.

So to get here — and be honored Tuesday with the Plain Dealer’s Julie Washington, Cleveland Jewish News editor Bob Jacob and sportswriter Dennis Manoloff — it’s about more than just being on TV, it’s about being a part of you community and passing on not just news, but always a little bit of wisdom.

“Be the best that you can be and autographing your work with success, to me that’s the key,” Dawson said.