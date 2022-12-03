CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson has a life story of inspiration and hope that is captured in his new book, “The Seeds of Greatness are Within You.”

Dawson’s first book signing was Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. at the South Euclid Lyndhurst Library.

Dawson launched the book along with co-author Deante Young on FOX 8 News in the Morning where they shared the journey they took to chronicle Wayne’s life.

Before Dawson started signing memoirs for all those attending the event, he was able to sit down and tell pieces of his story to the audience.

He talked about growing up, his family life and even making the decision to go into journalism.

Dawson talks all about those topics and more in his new memoir “The Seeds of Greatness are Within You.”

Wayne Dawson merch including clothing, hats, coffee mugs and more are available here.

All proceeds go directly to charity.

