Wayne Dawson foundation receives donation, recognition at weekend gala

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s Own Wayne Dawson and his family were honored on Saturday at the Renaissance Hotel downtown for their years of giving back to the community.

The Dawson Foundation was given a donation at the 36th Annual Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio gala and recognized for their 14 years of giving college scholarships, coats and meals to those in need.

To date, Wayne and his brother William have awarded 70 college scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 and also hundreds of coats and meals.

To learn more about the Dawson Foundation, click here.