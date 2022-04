DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Amanda Forsythe, 38, also known as Amanda Borden, was last seen on March 19 leaving her home near Doylestown and headed toward Portage county.

Amanda Forsythe (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

She is 5’5” with blonde/red hair and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 264-3333.