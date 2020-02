WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County sheriff on Monday gave a tragic update in a missing teen case.

According to a post on the Wayne County Sheriff Facebook page, Emma Roberts, 15, who was reported missing earlier this month, was found dead in Colerain Township near Cincinnati.

When she went missing, she had been staying in a group home in Cincinnati, authorities said.

Police are conducting an investigation into her death.

No other details were released.