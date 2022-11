WOOSTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Wayne County officials are looking for a missing man who they say suffers from various medical conditions.

Robert Barker, 61, from Wooster Township, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Facebook post.

Missing: Robert Barker (Credit: Wayne County sheriff)

He was wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt with khaki pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.