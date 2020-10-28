Wayne County sheriff looking for missing 15-year-old boy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says Gaige Smith is missing from his home in the Wooster area.

He was last seen on Oct. 26 wearing dark gray sweatpants and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-264-3333.

