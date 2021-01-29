Wayne County fire departments come together to support beloved firefighter in hospital

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– Kidron volunteer firefighter Brian Hofstetter may just be the heart and soul of his department.

“He’s the guy that any time on his days off work, he’s out picking up snacks, hydration drinks, water things for the guys after we come back from a call. Everybody is taken care of,” said Kidron Fire Chief Jon Peters.

“We’ve had several departments reach out with all kinds of trades and bribes to have him on their department, but we are not letting him go anywhere.”

His reputation extends well beyond his hometown.

“Rudy is the kind of person we should all strive to be. He’s the real deal. He’s a family man, a hard worker, the kind of guy who always has a smile on his face even on his worst day. The guy always displays a positive attitude,” said Orrville Fire Department Lt. Craig Hostetler.

Peters said about two weeks ago Hofstetter, who is best known by his nickname Rudy, left his regular job at an area appliance store because he was not feeling well. He was later admitted to Wooster Community Hospital, where he is battling pneumonia in addition to COVID-19

“Wednesday, several of us reached out to Rudy try to make contact to see how he was doing, and he had been responding to us most of the time. And when he didn’t respond to us we said, you know what, we’ve got to do something to lift his spirits,” Peters said. “We put out a request on Facebook that evening just asking for everybody to pray everybody. You know, we are firefighters we can fix anything, but we can’t fix Rudy without everybody’s help.”

On Thursday morning, Peters said he enlisted the help of others in his department to try and organize a surprise parade outside of the hospital. The response was overwhelming.

Firefighters from Dalton, Mt. Eaton, Apple Creek, Sterlin and Fredricksburg not only eagerly offered to join in the display of support, their departments also offered to cover calls for Kidron so that all of Hofstetter’s firefighting family could be there.

Orrville Fire sent a ladder truck, which the department was able to use to lift Hofstetter’s family to his second-story window.

“I took his two oldest boys up first. And you know, it’s hard as firemen we put on a tough shell, we act tough, but we are the same as everybody else,” Hostetler said.

“A couple of us got to go up too and just, you know, we haven’t seen him and it was heartwarming. I don’t think there was a dry eye there,” Peters said.

His family, not only was able to see Hofstettler through the window, but was able to communicate with him using a dry erase board.

Peters said he hopes the display was able to lift the spirits of others who are also in the hospital, but he said it was really for Rudy. The underlying message was one of genuine support, and hope for a fast and full recovery.

“It’s amazing what the brotherhoods like in the fire service. Everybody’s got everybody’s back.”

“Everybody that knows Rudy in any manner, the outreach of support is unbelievable. Everybody that knows him knows he’s a class act and wants to be there in any way they can to help him,” Peters said.