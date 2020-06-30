Wayne County Fair says vendors can’t sell or display Confederate memorabilia

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A debate over whether to allow vendors to sell confederate memorabilia at the Wayne County Fair is over.

The Fair Board announced Monday night it decided to no longer allow the sale or display of confederate items at the Wayne County Fair.

“In recent months the nation and our community has felt the stresses of racism and division. The Wayne County Fair Board would never condone such acts that would cause unrest and harm to others,” the board said in a statement.

“For some, it’s deep-seated racism, but for most of it, it’s just a connotation and an image of hate,” Wooster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Tefs told FOX 8.

The Wooster Board of Education was considering a resolution that would ban fair advertising within the school district, and stop the distribution of fair tickets to students.

The Wooster School Board is scheduled to vote on the new resolution on Tuesday night.

No word on if that will become null now that the Fair Board has made the decision to stop the sale of Confederate memorabilia.

