WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Wayne County commissioners have declared a state of emergency after the county was hit hard by a series of strong storms earlier this week.

Clean-up is still underway in the county after Monday night’s storms, with wind gusts of at least 70 mph, uprooted trees, damaged homes and left thousands without power.

According to commissioners, county officials are working with state and local officials and organizations in an effort to get some relief and assistance.

United Way’s Wayne Holmes Information Referral Exchange is answering questions about where impacted residents can get help. For more information, call (330) 263-6363.

United Way also set up a local relief fund where people can donate.