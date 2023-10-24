(WJW) – A new wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting more publicity than the museum that created the sculpture may have hoped.

The BBC reports, that the Grévin Museum in Paris says it has fixed the piece after Johnson complained about it.

Over the weekend, the former professional wrestler turned movie star, shared on his Instagram page a video of comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. poking fun at the wax figure and criticizing the sculpture’s skin color.

“It look like The Rock ain’t never seen the sun a day in his life,” said Jefferson Jr. in the video. “You made The Rock look like he David Beckham. It look like The Rock about to be part of the royal family!”

Johnson sounded off, writing: “I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs.”

The Rock went on to say, “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color.”

Johnson has not commented publically on the changes to the sculpture reported by the BBC.

