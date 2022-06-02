HOUSTON (WJW) – Attorneys representing Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson want a Houston police detective to produce all records showing any communications between the police department and the law firm representing 23 women accusing the start football player of sexual misconduct.

According to a motion filed Thursday in Harris County District Court, Attorney Leah Graham, one of the lawyers representing Watson, is asking Detective Kamesha Baker, with the special victim’s division of the Houston Police Department, to produce all “communications between You and The Buzbee Law Firm“ and all communication between the “Houston Police Department and The Buzbee Law Firm.”

Watson’s team wants the documents by next week.

Attorney Tony Buzbee represents all 23 women who have filed lawsuits against Watson.

The motion further states Watson’s attorneys also plan to take a deposition of the detective at 1 p.m. on June 7.

The FOX 8 I-Team also asked Houston police for all documents pertaining to the police reports filed by nine of the accusers.

We were told our request was sent to the Texas attorney general and we have not yet heard back.

We even went to the police department in person to ask about the cases. A Houston police officer told us his department never answered questions for local media, so Houston police wouldn’t answer questions for the I-Team.

Another accuser filed a report in Brazoria County, south of Houston. We asked for that report, too, and were told our request for that was also forwarded to the Texas attorney general. We have yet to receive an answer.

Grand juries in both Harris County and Brazoria County considered the cases and declined to indicted Watson on any criminal charges.

Watson and his attorneys say he did not do anything wrong. Watson has said he wants to clear his name.

Buzbee maintains his clients are “strong and credible” and he is planning to file a 24th lawsuit against Watson soon.