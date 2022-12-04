CLEVELAND (WJW) – Deshaun Watson is getting his first regular-season start in 700 days Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Texans in Houston.

Deshaun led the league in passing yards in 2020. After being sued for sexual assault by more than 2 dozen women and subsequently being suspended for sexual misconduct, he hasn’t played since.

Watson settled 23 of those cases. He does not face any criminal charges.

One case remaining is just beginning to go through court. The other could go to trial in the spring.

A lawyer says some of the accusers plan to be in the stands in Houston on Sunday for Watson’s first game back.

“I’m not worried about the atmosphere,” Deshaun said. “I have to go out and execute the game plan.”

He’ll be missing at least one key player when he hits the field.

TE David Njoku has been ruled out Sunday, one week after an incredible touchdown catch against Tampa Bay.

Njoku hasn’t practiced all week with a knee injury. He also sat out in Weeks 8 and 9.

Browns (4-7) kickoff in Houston (1-9-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday.