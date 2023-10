CLEVELAND (WJW) — Waterspouts are being seen over Lake Erie Saturday morning.

Fox 8’s Jen Jen Harcher says weather conditions are ripe for waterspouts. She spotted them through the windows in the Fox 8 newsroom and quickly took photos.

Fox 8 viewer Brett Lee with Astro-Land Nature Photography also snapped a photo Saturday.

Fox 8’s Jen Harcher took this photo of a waterspout over Lake Erie on Saturday

