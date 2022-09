PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Parma is dealing with two water main breaks Monday.

Water was seen spilling into the street near State Rd.

According to the City, crews are working to fix two breaks on a 12” water main on State Rd. near W. Ridgewood in Parma.

State Rd. is closed from W. Ridgewood to Orchard Park Dr.

The City has not said when the road will reopen or how long the repairs will take.