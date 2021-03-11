Water spilling over the road in Westlake after water main break

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – What started as a small water main break at Hilliard Blvd. and Dover Center Rd. in Westlake has grown into a much more disruptive situation.

The break was first spotted early Thursday morning.

Shortly later, water spilled out over Hilliard and Dover Center.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say the road is buckling.

Avoid the area if you can Thursday morning.

The City of Westlake says Dover Center Rd. is closed in both directions in the area.

Repairs are still underway at another water main break in Westlake that happened Monday night.