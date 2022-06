MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Amid scorching heat and power outages, parts of Mansfield will also be without water Wednesday.

The City of Mansfield Water Repair Department had to make emergency water main repairs to area including:

Greenlee Road

Brownwood Road

Danwood Road

Cecilwood Road

The city says water service is expected to restored by the end of the day.

Questions can be directed to the City of Mansfield Water Repair Department Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806.