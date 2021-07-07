Water safety: What parents need to know to help prevent child drownings

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the heat rises, so do drowning fatalities. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States.

Brunswick Hills firefighters, who said there have been several drowning and near-drowning incidents in Medina County recently, released a list of safety tips today to better help parents and guardians protect their children from the dangers of water.

Besides always keeping an eye on their children while in any sort of body of water (including lakes, pools, bathtubs, ponds, buckets of water and otherwise), other tips include not swimming near boats and marinas and using approved floatation devices.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health also spoke Wednesday about how to stay safe while swimming, including never swimming alone and also learning to swim well.

Near-drowning injuries can cause permanent brain damage and can be quite serious, the CDC reports. Find out more about drownings in the U.S. and how to prevent them at the CDC’s website.