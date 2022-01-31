Water main break leaves street, van encased in ice on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A water main break on Cleveland’s east side Sunday left a vehicle and road surfaces encased in ice.

The break was on Harvard between E. 116th and E. 123rd from an 8″ main.

Crews discovered it Sunday night while completing a repair nearby.

The water was running down the hill and pooling on E. 116th.

The driver’s side of a van parked along the road was covered in ice.

There is no word yet from crews on the timeline of repairs for the water main.

Sunshine and above freezing temperatures are forecasted over the next couple of days as Northeast Ohio prepares for a winter storm watch midweek.