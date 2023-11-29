LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Police and Lakewood Police closed the intersection of West 117th Street and Madison Avenue early Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

According to a press release from the Lakewood Police Department, the intersection in that area is completely closed at this time.

According to Fox 8 News crews at the scene, eastbound traffic on Madison Ave. can turn sound onto West 117th to get to Interstate 90.

Fox 8 News crews at the scene say northbound lanes of West 117th St. are closed from Madison Ave. to Franklin Ave. Madison Ave. is closed from West 114th St. to West 117th St.

No further information has been provided at this time.