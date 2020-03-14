Water main break closing eastside Cleveland road for several days, police say

1  of  3
CLEVELAND (WJW) — One eastside Cleveland road will be shut down for several days due to a water main break.

According to the Cleveland Water Department, a 16" water main broke Saturday morning near the intersection of E. 179th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Crews are in the process of isolating the break and operating valves to control the water flow and restore pressure to area customers. 

St. Clair Avenue is currently closed heading both east and westbound and, according to Cleveland police, will remain closed for several days.

