CLEVELAND (WJW) – More fallout continues over allegations that a Cleveland police officer may have made anti-Semitic posts on social media prior to being hired by the city.

The watchdog organization StopAntisemitism is demanding that Officer Ismail Quran of the Cleveland Division of Police be terminated and have all of his awards rescinded.

Quran received the Officer of the Year award in 2019 and a Distinguished Service Medal Award in 2019.

“We ask that the city of Cleveland terminate him from the police force because a vile racist like him belongs nowhere near the public,” said Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism.

Rez told the I-Team she hopes the city takes action soon. She said Quran has a history of tweeting anti-Semitic, homophobic, racist and anti-American rhetoric.

Quran’s alleged posts were made public by Canary Mission, an anti-Semitism watchdog organization. Many of the posts contained anti-Semitic hate speech and profanity.

Quran is accused of allegedly making anti-Semitic posts on his social media accounts in 2014. He is continuing to work while an internal investigation is taking place.

Cleveland police say officer Ismail Quran is currently assigned to administrative duties. Quran was hired in 2018.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement on the matter Wednesday.

“It was recently brought to my attention that prior to being hired, a Cleveland Police officer posted inappropriate and hateful content on social media,” Bibb said. “My administration is focused on raising standards for recruitment and training to attract a new generation of police officers and eliminate bias and racism in the ranks. This matter is currently under investigation by the Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit and the City’s Chief Ethics Officer.”

City officials say they do not know when the investigation will be completed or what type of discipline Quran could face.

The I-Team asked a city spokesperson if anyone looked into Quran’s background before he was hired. We were told it does not appear anyone doing his background investigation knew about the posts but that will be part of the current internal investigation.