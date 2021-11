CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Youngstown Air Force Reserve Unit kicked off today’s Browns game against the Detroit Lions with a flyover.

The 910th flyover was flown by Major Gray and Captain Wren. Catch the video above.

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is a military facility located in Vienna Township in Trumbull County, Ohio, 11 miles north of Youngstown and 10 miles east of Warren in the United States.