BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a birthday that Joseph Taylor Jr. of Brunswick is not likely to forget.

On Friday, July 21, the U.S. Army veteran who served in World War II turned 100 years old. To celebrate, the city’s first responders and local veterans groups pulled out all the stops, running fire engines and ambulances in a parade outside his Clearbrooke Drive apartment.

World War II veteran Joseph Taylor Jr. (second from right) celebrated his 100th birthday in Brunswick on Friday, July 21, 2023. (WJW photo)

Taylor was born in 1923 in Pennsylvania and served in World War II’s Pacific theater as a spotter — a lookout for enemy ships and planes — and retired from General Motors, said Shelia Antczak, his birthday organizer, a woman who’s come to see him as a father.

Taylor fell in love with Antczak’s mother and helped care for her before she died in 2020, said Antczak. He moved to Brunswick soon after.

“I love him. He’s a great man. He’s sweet. He’s kind,” Antczak said. “The way he was with my mom endeared me to him to begin with.

“In my heart, he’s family.”

It’s not the first time the city has honored Taylor’s service. First responders put on a parade for his 99th birthday last year. That year, Antczak said she had asked responders to maybe drive by his home and let off their sirens for him, but the fire chief told her “that wasn’t enough.”

“The whole community’s just been so generous; their spirit, and it’s overwhelming — it really is — in the best way possible,” Antczak said.