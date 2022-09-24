GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — William Lomas served in several World War II campaigns — fighting in Normandy, Rhineland, Northern France and Central Europe — but if you were to visit his grave in Geneva, you wouldn’t learn any of that.

That’s because when Lomas was buried in 2015, he didn’t have a headstone or record of his military honors, according to Ron Stettler, commander of the VFW Post 6846 in Geneva. A ceremony Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery along Eastwood Street changed that.

The site is now marked with a headstone and a Veterans Affairs plaque procured by the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission and Jim Belding Monuments of Madison.

Lomas’ remaining family came from Massachusetts to visit his grave Saturday, Stettler said. The Geneva VFW post provided his military honors.