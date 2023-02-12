[Video in the player above is credited to Norfolk Police via Storyful.]

GREAT YARMOUTH, England (WJW) — A 550-pound bomb from World War II found in a small English town detonated unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 10, as it was being disarmed.

The antiquated piece of munitions was found Feb. 7 in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth, England. Officials began working to disarm the bomb on Feb. 10, and it exploded soon after, according to a release from the Norfolk Constabulary.

No one was injured. A protective sandbox placed around the area protected it from any unexpected blast, according to the release.

“This has been an unsettling time for many people, most of all for those who were evacuated from their homes,” Council Chief Executive Sheila Oxtoby is quoted in the release. “Safety of the public has been at the heart of decision making throughout this multi-agency operation.

“As we often see in these types of incidents, our local communities have pulled together to support each other, following the advice emergency services and playing their part in keeping everyone safe.”